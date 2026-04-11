KELVIN  KAUNDA APPLAUDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ON JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS

I wish to state my considered reaction to the recent appointments and promotions within the judiciary, as announced by Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, and currently subject to ratification by Parliament.





Having had the opportunity to review the list and consult widely, I am satisfied that the MAJORITY of those elevated have been appointed on merit and are, in fact, deserving of the recognition accorded to them.





While I may not always agree with the President on a number of issues, I believe it is important to be objective and fair. In this instance, I commend the Head of State for upholding meritocracy and promoting distinguished women and men who have demonstrated competence, integrity and commitment to the rule of law.





That said, I am also aware of sentiments expressed by some individuals who, despite having undergone interviews, were not successful and have since taken to various platforms, including LinkedIn, to air their grievances. While disappointment is understandable, it is equally important for all of us–especially those entrusted with the administration of justice–to reflect on our own conduct and professional record.





Some among those lamenting today are individuals who, in the execution of their duties, presided over matters in ways that many perceived as unjust, particularly towards individuals deemed politically exposed or holding differing views. At the time, concerns were raised, and through mutual acquaintances, some of us cautioned that justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done. Unfortunately, such counsel was not always heeded.





Life, as we know, operates on principles of fairness and accountability. What is good for the goose is indeed good for the gander. One cannot consistently mistreat others and expect favorable outcomes in return. The law of cause and effect–what many refer to as karma–remains a constant reality. Above all, we are reminded that God Almighty is a God of justice.





Let this moment serve as a lesson to all in positions of authority: do not inherit other people’s enemies, do not allow bias or external influence to cloud judgment and above all, do not administer injustice. The judiciary, as a cornerstone of our democracy, must remain impartial, principled and beyond reproach.





As I once again congratulate the MAJORITY who have been rightfully promoted, I urge those who feel aggrieved to take this as an opportunity for introspection. Let them reflect, search their conscience and draw valuable lessons that will guide their future service to the nation.



Kelvin Kaunda