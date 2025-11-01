KELVIN KAUNDA DROPPED FROM ALL  POSITIONS IN SOCIALIST PARTY AFTER HE  REMOVED FRED M’MEMBE AS SOCIALIST PRESIDENT

KELVIN KAUNDA DROPPED FROM POSITIONS IN SOCIALIST PARTY





November 1, 2025



Kelvin Kaunda

Mobilisation Secretary

Socialist Party



Re. Dropping you from the Politburo of the Socialist Party





Dear Kelvin,



After careful consideration of the current happenings and consultation with other Politburo members, we have painfully and with very heavy hearts decided to relieve you of your duties as Mobilisation Secretary and drop you from Politburo of the Socialist Party with immediate effect.





On behalf of the Party, we wish to thank you for your past service and contributions.





Yours in the struggle,



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party