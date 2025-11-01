KELVIN KAUNDA DROPPED FROM ALL  POSITIONS IN SOCIALIST PARTY AFTER HE  REMOVED FRED M’MEMBE AS SOCIALIST PRESIDENT

KELVIN KAUNDA DROPPED FROM POSITIONS IN SOCIALIST PARTY
November 1, 2025
Kelvin Kaunda
Mobilisation Secretary
Socialist Party
Re. Dropping you from the Politburo of the Socialist Party
Dear Kelvin,
After careful consideration of the current happenings and consultation with other Politburo members, we have painfully and with very heavy hearts decided to relieve you of your duties as Mobilisation Secretary and drop you from Politburo of the Socialist Party with immediate effect.
On behalf of the Party, we wish to thank you for your past service and contributions.
Yours in the struggle,
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
These Socialst charlatans have now lost direction. A clever small boy, Kellys Kaunda (KK) had unsettled the old guards that have been manipulating the youth. Mmembe and Musumali have completely lost it. This is fact a call to Democracy but they reacted with kneejerk response by expelling the young man who is merely calling for intra party democratic practices. You wonder what Mmembe really wants! He is calling for democratic practices which he cant do himself. Anyway, KK has exposed them; it’s a party going nowhere!
We Kaunda had this coming to him. Watching to see what next as his politcal clout has now been clipped. Bu independent Presidential candidate pesa?
Soon he is joining mundubile camp once a thief always a thief.
UPND is naive, It was easy to distabilize PF because it was already disorganized at the time UPND moved in, you can not use the sampa formula on SP, because SP is organized. SP recently went to the convention which gave a mandate UpTo well beyond 2027 to the president. So these machinations can not work
Hmmm @Samlindo….. everything it’s UPND…. UPND has not done anything you are scared of your own shadows.