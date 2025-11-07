KELVIN KAUNDA RESIGNS FROM SP, PROMISES NEW BEGINNING IN POLITICS

KAUNDA RESIGNS FROM SP, PROMISES NEW BEGINNING IN POLITICS



Lusaka… Friday November 7, 2025 – Politician Kelvin Kaunda has announced his resignation from the Socialist Party (SP), marking the end of his association with the party and its structures.





In a statement issued to the public, Mr. Kaunda said his decision followed a period of careful reflection and consultation.





He explained that his resignation was not made lightly but stemmed from deep introspection about his convictions, aspirations, and guiding values.





Mr. Kaunda expressed gratitude for the opportunity he had to serve under the Socialist Party, engage with communities, and contribute to national discourse.





He acknowledged the support he received from party colleagues, community members, and Zambians across the country during his time in the party.





He stated that his decision to step away was driven by a desire to serve the nation more effectively and honestly, adding that leadership sometimes required the courage to make difficult choices and to follow one’s convictions even at a personal cost.





“This is not the end of my commitment to national service,” Mr. Kaunda said, describing his resignation as a new beginning anchored in clarity, purpose, and a renewed focus on the Zambian people.





He announced that he would issue a more detailed statement in the coming days to outline his future direction and plans for continued contribution to the country’s development and democratic space.





Meanwhile, Mr. Kaunda thanked his supporters for their prayers, understanding, and continued encouragement, and wished blessings upon the nation.