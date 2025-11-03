KELVIN KAUNDA SEEKS CLARITY ON SUSPENSION FROM SOCIALIST PARTY



By Chamuka Shalubala



Embattled Socialist Party Mobilization Secretary Kelvin Kaunda has expressed uncertainty over his suspension from the party, citing a lack of official communication.





A letter from party President Dr. Fred M’membe over the weekend, announced Mr. Kaunda’s removal from his position and the politburo, but Mr. Kaunda claims he has not received any formal notification.





Mr. Kaunda has told Phoenix News in an interview that he has seen his suspension letter on social media and has tried to reach Dr. M’membe through Patriotic Front Information and Publicity Chairman Emmanuel Mwamba’s online program, but has been unable to get answers.





He notes that the letter does not provide any reason for his suspension, thereby fueling speculation among party members and the public but states that he will wait for official word from the party before commenting further on the matter.





Mr. Kaunda’s suspension comes after he allegedly called for leadership renewal within the party and declared his intention to challenge Dr. M’membe for the party presidency ahead of the 2026 general elections, citing declining performance in by-elections and communication breakdowns within party structures.



PHOENIX NEWS