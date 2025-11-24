KELVIN KAUNDA URGES MUNDUBILE TO LEAVE  PF AND SETTLE FOR A SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE

KELVIN KAUNDA URGES MUNDUBILE TO SETTLE FOR A SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE



…warns PF over Convention delays ahead of 2026 elections





Lusaka… Monday November 24, 2025 – Mr. Kelvin Kaunda has raised a matter of urgent national and political concern regarding the Patriotic Front’s continued postponement of its long-overdue national convention.





In a statement issued to the media, Mr. Kaunda said Zambia was moving steadily toward the 13th August 2026 General Elections, yet the country’s largest opposition party remained “uncertain and unstable” at a time when the nation required a vibrant and credible opposition to sustain democratic checks and balances.





He argued that politics were dynamic and demanded “readiness, clarity, and decisiveness,” stressing that the PF was in dire need of stable and legitimate leadership if it was to reposition itself as a serious contender in the upcoming polls.





According to him, the repeated postponements of the national convention had created unnecessary anxiety among members while weakening the party’s capacity to reorganize and present a united front to the electorate.





Mr. Kaunda said the delays were no longer seen as mere administrative issues but were increasingly perceived as a deliberate attempt to frustrate and demoralize progressive members who sought a stronger, more democratic PF capable of offering alternative leadership.





He further noted that the party had for too long awaited the rise of Hon. Brian Mundubile, whom he described as a leader whose integrity and consistency had earned him widespread support as far back as 2021.





He stated that Mr. Mundubile’s acceptance had been reaffirmed across various sectors, including the Church, traditional leadership, trade unions, and grassroots members.





He warned that Zambians could not be expected to wait indefinitely for his leadership to be formally endorsed through a legitimate convention.





Mr. Kaunda appealed to Mr. Mundubile and other progressive members to consider settling for a “special purpose vehicle” should the national convention fail to proceed as scheduled on 29th November 2025.





He said the future of the PF and the health of Zambia’s multiparty democracy could not be held hostage to “endless delays.”





Meanwhile, Mr. Kaunda urged the PF leadership to rise above internal maneuvering and act decisively in the interest of both the party and the nation, insisting that “the Zambian people deserve nothing less.”