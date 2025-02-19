Kendrick Lamar Becomes First Rapper To Hit 100 Million Spotify Monthly Listeners

Following a few days of excited anticipation, Kendrick Lamar has officially been recognized as the first hip-hop artiste to garner over 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify as of the morning of Monday, February 17, 2025.

Reports say people have been waiting for this moment for a while now, as they predicted his Super Bowl halftime show would put his numbers up even more and witnessed how, day by day, his monthly listeners rose and rose.

This is deemed a massive feat for the artist, who reportedly never prioritized numbers and commercial performance in his art or his public moves.

What’s more is that this isn’t Kendrick Lamar’s only astonishing, albeit supplementary, commercial development this week. He became the first lead artist in the United States to garner a billion streams in 2025.

In addition, the Compton lyricist reportedly became the first MC to have three albums chart simultaneously on the Billboard 200 albums chart’s top ten. We still need to see the official chart to know for sure. But reports and projections indicate that GNX returned to the top spot, whereas DAMN. and good kid, m.A.A.d. city claimed the last two slots in the top ten.

Meanwhile, as “Not Like Us” continues to dominate streaming charts, Kendrick Lamar can probably coast off of his past 11 months for 11 more years.

In other news, Kendrick Lamar was spotted in California, this week, filming scenes for South Park co-creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s next project.

In a video circulating on social media, the “Not Like Us” rapper gets to work on the highly anticipated live-action comedy. He and his collaborator, Dave Free, are serving as producers behind the scenes, and it is slated to hit theaters on July 4, 2025.

In a statement provided to Variety, earlier this year, Paramount CEO Brian Robbins said: “This script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read and it’s certain to create some fireworks.”