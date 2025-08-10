Kenny Kunene defends Gayton McKenzie amid racism accusations





Kenny Kunene, suspended deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), has come to the defense of party leader and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, following renewed accusations of racism.





The controversy erupted after resurfaced old tweets from McKenzie’s social media, containing offensive language including the racial slur k*ffir which has sparked public outrage.





Kunene firmly stated that McKenzie “has never been, is not, and will never be a racist,” highlighting McKenzie’s mixed heritage and long-standing collaboration with diverse communities, including during their shared time in prison.





He described McKenzie’s track record as one of inclusion and working across racial lines.





The debate intensified as McKenzie publicly condemned derogatory remarks about coloured communities made by hosts of the Open Chats Podcast.





In response, the Patriotic Alliance opened a crimen injuria case against the podcast, while the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched an investigation into the matter.





Meanwhile, ActionSA has also reported McKenzie to the SAHRC for allegedly using apartheid-era racial slurs.