Breaking news



Kenny Kunene found at home of DJ Sumbody murder accused



Patriotic Alliance deputy president and City of Johannesburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene was found at the Sandton residence of Katiso “KT” Molefe when police executed a raid on Monday morning, News24 reports.





Molefe, accused of orchestrating the 2022 murder of amapiano star Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka, was arrested at the opulent property. Kunene was reportedly awaiting a scheduled meeting with Molefe at the time of the raid.





According to sources, Kunene was not detained. He remained on scene briefly to provide a statement and was subsequently released. No charges have been levelled against him. Molefe, who allegedly led a hired hit team in the brutal killing of DJ Sumbody, was taken into custody and has already appeared in court today.





This unexpected intersection of a high‑ranking political figure and a murder suspect has stirred speculation about the nature of their association.





The arrest is part of a broader police operation linked to the high-profile investigation. Authorities are continuing to urge the public to come forward with information that could aid in the unraveling of this complex case.