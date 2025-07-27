Kenny Kunene Resigns As Joburg Councillor and MMC for Transport Amid DJ Sumbody Murder Suspect Scandal

Kenny Kunene Resigns From Joburg Council Amid DJ Sumbody Murder Suspect Scandal

Kenny Kunene has stepped down from his position as a Proportional Representative councillor in the City of Johannesburg with immediate effect. His resignation comes just days after he was spotted at the home of Katiso “KT” Molefe — the man arrested in connection with the murder of DJ Sumbody.

Kenny Kunene Resigns Amid DJ Sumbody Murder Suspect Scandal

Kunene, who is also the deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), submitted a resignation letter to the Speaker of the Johannesburg council. In the letter, he reflected on his time in office, claiming he had made a meaningful contribution to rebuilding the city, especially during his tenure as MMC for Transport.

“I regret to inform you that I am tendering my resignation as a Proportional Representation Councillor for the Patriotic Alliance, effective immediately. During my time as a Councillor and the MMC for Transport, I believe I have made a significant contribution to building and rebuilding our beautiful city, and I would like to thank you and all our colleagues in council and government who have worked professionally and diligently alongside me,” part of the letter reads.

Party Investigating His Ties to Murder Suspect

Although he didn’t go into detail about his decision to step down, Kunene suggested it had to do with internal party investigations into his connection with the murder suspect. He said he was temporarily leaving public life to allow the Patriotic Alliance to “satisfy itself” regarding allegations he insists are false.

Without outright denying the controversy, he implied the move was more about optics than guilt.

“I am stepping aside from public life, for a period, while my party satisfies itself as to certain allegations that have been raised against me, which are unfounded, but I have nevertheless agreed it would be in the public interest for me to await the clearing of my name before considering a return to public service and duty,” the letter further reads.

Formal Resignation to the Mayor Still Pending

Kunene also revealed he would be formally notifying the Mayor of Johannesburg about his resignation.

Closing off his letter, he praised his own record, saying he had served with “vigour, authenticity, and vision,” and portrayed himself as a reformer who tackled transport challenges and corruption. Despite the resignation, he promised to stay loyal to the Patriotic Alliance’s political mission and community upliftment efforts.

“I believe I have always committed myself to serve the residents of Johannesburg with vigour, authenticity, and vision. During my two years as an MMC, I worked to be force for good, championing accessible transport, confronting inefficiencies, and challenging systemic rot within our institutions. I remain a loyal patriot towards our broader political mission and will remain dedicated to the upliftment of our communities. I extend my gratitude to the Executive Mayor, to whom I am writing separately, the City Council, the administration, and our residents for the opportunity to serve,” the letter ends.