KENYA DECIDES 2022: Dr. M’membe Celebrates Ruto’s Victory; Says He Has Defeated Pres. Hichilema’s Friends

Socialist Party president Dr. Fred M’membe writes …

We extend our congratulations to the President-Elect of Kenya Dr William Ruto for defeating the other candidate who was supported by the Oppenheimers and their agents in the Brenthurst Foundation.

We have repeatedly warned that the Brenthurst Foundation and their honorary whites in black skins are determined to create a lobby group of African leaders that will pave the way for further impoverishing Africa by creating a low mining tax regime that would allow finance capital to take over the continent.

Having captured the President of Zambia, the Oppenheimers through the Brenthurst Foundation are now aggressively pushing for the installation of puppets leaders elsewhere on the continent such as in Zimbabwe, Uganda, Tanzania and most recently in Kenya. This is not to endorse the incumbent leadership in these countries, but to highlight a more central point: that any politician who works with these imperial forces consents to the betrayal of Africa and the pillaging and plundering of its natural resources and wealth.

The outcome of the Kenyan election shows the African electorate’s growing disdain for presidents who are puppets of transnational corporations, Western governments, the Brenthurst Foundation and their African collaborators. We call on all Africans elsewhere on the continent to emulate Kenyans by rejecting presidential candidates associated with the Oppenheimers and the Brenthurst Foundation.

We urge President Ruto to not fall prey to state capture, be it from the Brenthurst Foundation or other private interests on the State. We in Zambia are already paying a high price for voting, last year, for a president who has turned out to be a puppet of the Brenthurst Foundation. They humiliatingly summon him at will to launch their books in foreign countries or to meet him clandestinely and dictate to him certain policy issues. Our President has even refused to move to State House to date, as the agents of these same imperial forces would rather meet him at his private residence anytime they want, away from the eyes of State security officers who can track their visits and the contents of their deliberations.

More importantly, the puppet President has allowed the puppet masters to influence policy in key sectors of the economy, including by way of giving tax breaks to Western mining firms – to the further impoverishment of our homeland.

Finally, we call on the new President of Kenya to take a front seat in the efforts aimed at reviving the spirit of Pan-Africanism created by Africa’s Founding Fathers such as Kenya’s Jomo Kenyatta, Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah, Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere, Zambia’s Kenneth Kaunda, Senegal’s Leopold Sengho, Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe, Uganda’s Milton Obote and South Africa’s Oliver Tambo.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party