KENYA DECIDES 2022: William Ruto Camp Confident Of Victory

Kenya’s Elections Commission has upto Tuesday to constitutionally announce the winner of the August 9, 2022 presidential elections.

Opposing supporters are taking advantage of the delay to announce the winner and are making declarations their candidate has won based Parallel Voter Tabulation (PVT).

MY FINAL TALLIES FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2022.

I spent the whole day yesterday inputting form 34Bs which show results per constituency for the presidential election. Not all the forms are uploaded and some of the uploaded forms don’t have the totals or aren’t properly scanned.

To deal with the above issue, I have also used Daily Nation’s tallies where form 34B results are unavailable or unusable because Nation has results by constituencies. When form 34B results were uploaded I have updated my tallies accordingly. I have realised the Daily Nation tallies were quite reliable.

Where none of these two methods was available I have used a smart estimate based on voter turnout and voting patterns in the county. The counties where I have had to estimate are quite few. Maybe less than 10.

It is unfortunate we don’t have 6 form 34Bs from Nairobi County but the Daily Nation had those tallies so this wouldn’t affect my findings in a significant way.

I have now collated the results for all the 290 constituencies plus prisons and diaspora. These are my final tallies;

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 14,218,071

REJECTED VOTES: 87,778

VALID VOTES: 14,130,293

VOTER TURNOUT: 64.3%

Candidates votes:

No. of Votes Percent of valid votes

WILLIAM RUTO: 7,122,482 50.45%

RAILA ODINGA: 6,910,999 48.91%

WAJACKOYAH 59,461 0.42%

MWAURE: 31,278 0.22%

I have undertaken this exercise with extreme diligence and care given how sensitive it is. However, I cannot guarantee the accuracy of these findings.

It can’t be overemphasized that only IEBC has the mandate to declare the winner.

However, all the relevant data is available for anyone to do their independent tallies. The media failed us but that doesn’t mean we also fail ourselves.

Credit: Kenya Election Observer