No evidence 50%-plus-one threshold was not met



The Supreme Court finds that petitioners did not provide a watertight case for the nullification of results on the basis that the 50%-plus-one constitutional threshold for an outright win was not met.

It says that William Ruto did get more than 50% plus one votes.

Commission problems do not nullify results



The Supreme Court finds that the power to verify and tally presidential election results vests not in the chairperson but in the commission. In line with earlier court decisions – the chairperson cannot arrogate to himself the power to verify and tally the results to the exclusion of others.

But the judges took cognisance of the fact that the four commissioners who disputed the final results had taken part in earlier verifications and tallying of the results.

The four commissioners did not produce any document showing the result was compromised and they did not explain why they took part in a verification process which they then said was “opaque”, the chief justice says.

But the judges are critical of the governance of the electoral commission which could produce such a split.

However, this was not enough to nullify the outcome of the poll, the chief justice concludes in this section.

Court rejects ballot-stuffing allegation



Not a single document has been produced by Raila Odinga’s team that there was ballot stuffing, the chief justice says.

Court dismisses there was voter suppression



The chief justice said the postponement of elections in some areas did not result in voter suppression to the detriment of Raila Odinga.

The court finds that there were no discrepancies between the votes cast for the president and those cast for the other positions, the chief justice says.

She says the electoral commission has explained categories of voters who only vote for president such as prisoners and diaspora voters.

The court also found that the postponement of the election in some constituencies did not affect the outcome of the presidential vote.

Electoral commission had the power to postpone



The Supreme Court says it was satisfied that the electoral commission had the power to postpone some of the the elections in parts of the country.