Kenya has

announced a massive US$5.29 billion gold discovery at the Isulu–Bushiangala project in Kakamega County, led by Shanta Gold Limited.





The company plans to set up a large-scale underground mining operation, using modern technology and major infrastructure investments.





This project is projected to boost Kenya’s economy, bringing in;



-Increased royalties and taxes

-Community development funds

-Hundreds of new jobs for local residents





Authorities also say concerns about land acquisition, environmental risks, and possible displacement are being addressed by following strict regulations and community engagement processes.