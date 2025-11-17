Kenya has
announced a massive US$5.29 billion gold discovery at the Isulu–Bushiangala project in Kakamega County, led by Shanta Gold Limited.
The company plans to set up a large-scale underground mining operation, using modern technology and major infrastructure investments.
This project is projected to boost Kenya’s economy, bringing in;
-Increased royalties and taxes
-Community development funds
-Hundreds of new jobs for local residents
Authorities also say concerns about land acquisition, environmental risks, and possible displacement are being addressed by following strict regulations and community engagement processes.