KENYA KICKS OUT ZIM LAWYER IN ‘PROTEST PLOT’ DRAMA



NAIROBI: Kenyan authorities have dramatically expelled prominent Zimbabwean constitutional lawyer and activist Brian Bright Kagoro, accusing him of helping orchestrate a foreign-backed scheme to spark fresh political unrest.





Kagoro, a senior executive at Open Society Foundations (OSF) Africa, was declared persona non grata, detained for hours, and deported late Sunday through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.





Security officials claim a six-month investigation uncovered an alleged plan to raise US$1.2 million to revive youth-led protests that shook Kenya in 2024 and forced the government to drop controversial tax hikes. Authorities say social media networks were key to the earlier demonstrations — and accuse Kagoro of trying to reignite them.





Kagoro has strongly denied the claims, insisting he was in Nairobi for family matters and professional events, including a conference on critical minerals and artificial intelligence.





The government has warned that any foreign nationals accused of meddling in Kenya’s politics will face swift expulsion.