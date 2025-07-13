Kenya opposition calls for President Ruto’s resignation over ‘shoot protesters’ remark

Mounting public outrage over a wave of fatal police violence has led Kenya’s opposition leaders to call for President William Ruto’s resignation, following his recent directive to security forces to shoot protesters accused of looting or vandalizing property.

Opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka slammed the president’s remarks as unconstitutional, declaring, “He should resign or be impeached.”

President Ruto, speaking on Wednesday, defended the tough approach, stating he would not permit “anarchy” masked as peaceful protest. He went further, urging police to “break the legs” of anyone found destroying property or engaging in theft during demonstrations.

These remarks have ignited national condemnation as families across Kenya bury loved ones killed during recent protests. Human rights groups have decried the growing death toll and called for immediate police restraint.

One of the most poignant moments came Friday during the burial of Boniface Kariuki, a civilian who was shot in the head at close range by police while selling face masks during an anti-police brutality rally on June 17.

According to eyewitnesses and footage, two officers approached Kariuki during the protest. As he turned to walk away, one shot him in the head, AP reported. The killing, which sparked further fury, has become a symbol of unchecked police force in the country.

A police officer has since been charged with Kariuki’s murder, with a plea hearing scheduled for July 28.

Kariuki’s funeral was held in Githunguri, Murang’a County, where thousands gathered. His coffin, covered in a Kenyan flag, was accompanied by a haunting image capturing the moment he was shot. Youth marched around the casket, waving the national flag in protest and remembrance.

No uniformed officers were seen at the burial grounds, though riot police patrolled the nearby streets of Murang’a town.

“The government must take responsibility for the killing of Boniface,” declared Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, vowing that local authorities would pursue justice.

Mothers of many of the more than 100 young people killed since last year’s anti-tax demonstrations joined Kariuki’s family in mourning. The protest movement, initially sparked by the custodial death of blogger Albert Ojwang, has grown into a larger national reckoning on police abuse.

Three officers were previously charged in Ojwang’s death, which police had initially claimed was self-inflicted. A postmortem later ruled otherwise, stating his injuries could not have been caused by banging his own head against a wall, as authorities had suggested.

Another officer, Klinzy Barasa, was also charged this week in connection with recent killings. He is expected to enter a plea in court on July 28.