Kenya  Partners with China  for $1.5B Highway Expansion ,



Kenya has signed a major deal with two Chinese firms to kick-start a $1.5 billion highway expansion project, boosting one of East Africa’s most important transport corridors.





The new project will enhance connectivity from Mombasa to western Kenya and further into neighboring countries ,strengthening trade, travel, and regional integration..





This initiative replaces a previously scrapped U.S.-backed transit plan and comes after Kenya’s recent review of foreign-aid projects. The deal also signals China’s renewed infrastructure footprint in Africa..





The highway will be constructed in two phases and financed through a debt-equity model, a move aimed at easing concerns around rising public debt.