KENYA TO BUILD $3.9 BILLION NUCLEAR POWER PLANT





Kenya is set to construct its first-ever nuclear power plant at an estimated cost of $3.9 billion.





The plant will deliver 1,000 megawatts of electricity in its first phase



It will boost Kenya’s electricity to 26.2% of the current installed capacity of 3,812 megawatts.





By 2040, the plant is projected to expand and generate up to 20,000 megawatts, making Kenya as one of Africa’s biggest energy producers.





When completed, it will be the first nuclear power plant in East Africa.





Currently, South Africa is the only African country with an operating commercial nuclear power plant supplying electricity.



