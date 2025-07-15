Kenya update visa requirement for all African nationals, Traveling to Kenya is now free, this is what you need to do

Kenya has officially removed visa requirements for most African nationals, effective July 14, 2025, to enhance regional integration and boost tourism.

Citizens from eligible African countries can enter Kenya without needing an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), lengthy forms, or visa fees, allowing stays of up to two months.

East African Community (EAC) members, including Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi, can stay for up to six months under existing regional agreements.

There is something interesting among the list though as Libya and Somalia are excluded from this waiver due to security concerns.

This policy aligns with the African Union’s push for visa-free travel to facilitate intra-African trade and mobility, following the lead of countries like Rwanda, Ghana, Benin, and Seychelles.

However, Kenya’s earlier attempt in January 2024 to introduce a “visa-free” policy with an ETA system was criticized as a bureaucratic barrier.

The critism has lead to a drop in its ranking on the 2024 Africa Visa Openness Index.

The new directive simplifies entry to address these issues and promote seamless travel.