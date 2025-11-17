Kenya vs Uganda: Military Power Comparison (2025 Global Firepower Index)
According to the 2025 Global Firepower rankings, Kenya holds the military edge over Uganda.
Global Rank: Kenya – 83rd 🥇 | Uganda – 114th
Power Index: Kenya – 1.81 | Uganda – 2.47 (lower is better)
Active Personnel: Kenya – 24,000 | Uganda – 45,000 (+10,000 reserves)
Tanks: Kenya – 76 | Uganda – 240
Armoured Vehicles: Kenya – 591 | Uganda – 1,060
Aircraft: Kenya – 131 (17 fighter jets, 61 helicopters) | Uganda – 43
Defence Budget: Kenya – USD 1.4B | Uganda – USD 980M
While Uganda fields more troops and heavy armour, Kenya’s stronger air power, higher defence budget, and better equipment balance give it a superior overall ranking in regional military strength.
Credit: Great Africa