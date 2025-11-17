Kenya vs Uganda: Military Power Comparison (2025 Global Firepower Index)





According to the 2025 Global Firepower rankings, Kenya holds the military edge over Uganda.



Global Rank: Kenya – 83rd 🥇 | Uganda – 114th





Power Index: Kenya – 1.81 | Uganda – 2.47 (lower is better)



Active Personnel: Kenya – 24,000 | Uganda – 45,000 (+10,000 reserves)



Tanks: Kenya – 76 | Uganda – 240





Armoured Vehicles: Kenya – 591 | Uganda – 1,060



Aircraft: Kenya – 131 (17 fighter jets, 61 helicopters) | Uganda – 43





Defence Budget: Kenya – USD 1.4B | Uganda – USD 980M





While Uganda fields more troops and heavy armour, Kenya’s stronger air power, higher defence budget, and better equipment balance give it a superior overall ranking in regional military strength.



Credit: Great Africa