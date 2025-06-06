Kenyan couple says they are the biblical parents (Mary and Joseph) of Jesus from the Bible; claim God appeared to them in a dream

A woman from Nangoma village in Matayos, Busia County, has stirred widespread debate after declaring herself the biblical Mary, mother of Jesus.

Judith Nafula, previously expelled from a local Catholic Church, claims she received a divine revelation from Jesus Christ himself, who allegedly descended in a beam of light and identified her as his mother.

Nafula’s assertion has left villagers and relatives in disbelief, while her husband, John Wekullo, has added to the controversy by claiming he, too, received a vision declaring him Joseph, the biblical spouse of Mary.

According to Nafula, the vision occurred when “a light came down from heaven, and in the middle of it was Jesus.”

She recounted to local media that Jesus asked her where Mother Mary was, revealing to her that she was the chosen one to embody this identity.

Following this encounter, Nafula says she was led to a nearby hill, where she spent two months conversing with the Holy Spirit.

Her husband, Wekullo, initially shocked by the revelation, later supported her claim after experiencing a similar vision