Kenyan dies in custody after arrest for online post



By:BBC Africa



Kenya’s independent police oversight body has launched an investigation into the death of a man who had been detained “for false publication”, police have said.

Albert Ojwang was arrested for a post on X in the western town of Homa Bay and then driven 350km (220 miles) to the capital, Nairobi, his father Meshack Opiyo told journalists.



“While in custody, the suspect sustained head injuries after hitting his head against a cell wall,” a police statement said. He was rushed to hospital “where he was pronounced dead on arrival”.



The director of rights group Amnesty International’s Kenya branch told the BBC that the death of Mr Ojwang, described as a teacher and blogger, was “very suspicious”.