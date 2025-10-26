KENYAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS URGE MOUNT KENYA REGION TO BACK RUTO AMID RISING PUBLIC FRUSTRATION



By: Citizen TV Kenya

Top government officials in Kenya are appealing to residents of the Mount Kenya region to continue supporting President William Ruto’s administration, even as criticism grows over the soaring cost of living and unmet campaign promises.





Speaking during a government sensitisation forum held at Kahuguini Primary School grounds in Gatundu South, senior officials outlined major development projects currently underway in the region, describing them as key drivers of economic transformation and community empowerment.





The event was led by Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura, accompanied by Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, and several Principal Secretaries — among them Salome Beacco (Correctional Services), Mary Muthoni (Public Health), Alex Wachira (Energy and Petroleum), and Elijah Mwangi (Sports).





Also in attendance were various parastatal chairpersons and directors.



CS Alice Wahome said her ministry had made notable progress in digitizing land records to promote transparency and combat land-related fraud. However, she emphasized that full implementation of the project would require an estimated Ksh 35 billion (about USD 230 million).

