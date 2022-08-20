Kenyan lady drowns in Canada while live-streaming herself swimming

Hellen Wendy, a Kenyan woman, perished in a Canadian swimming pool while live-streaming on Facebook.

Before the sad incident on Thursday, August 18, Wendy, whose Facebook page says she was a nurse residing in Toronto, Ontario, was in a good mood.



“Nimetoka job, I’m feeling good,” she said moments after she went live.

“It’s 2 o’clock here,” she said while responding to viewers in the comment section.

At exactly 5:45 minutes, Wendy took a dive in the waters several meters away from her recording gadget.

She kept taking the dives while holding her face beneath the water for several seconds before swimming back to read comments.

This went on for several minutes until the tenth minute when she took the final leap into what appeared like the deep end of the pool.

At exactly 10:33 minutes, Wendy started gasping for air as she made gurgle sounds while kicking and screaming in a futile effort to swim away from the danger zone.

At exactly 11:54, she made the last sound before it all went silent.

From this point, the camera kept rolling for 3 hours before a man came around at the 3:09 hour mark.

Two minutes later, another man came around and asked the one in the pool what was in the water.

I thought it’s a poodle or something,” the man said.

“What if it’s actually someone dead?” the other man asked.



He went round the pool and confirmed that it was indeed a person at which point he went to call the caretaker of the facility.

As at 5:30pm on Friday, August 19, the recorded live stream had over 8000 comments,7000 Likes and has been shared over 1,400 times.