Kenyan lawmaker expelled after raising charges of bullying

A female senator from Kenya who calls herself a person who exposes wrongdoings has been suspended for six months by a group of politicians.

Gloria Orwoba had to appear before the Powers and Privileges Committee because of things she said in senate WhatsApp groups and at a press briefing. She claimed that there is a culture in parliament where certain people are treated better, people from certain ethnic groups face discrimination, there is a lot of bullying, and sexual harassment happens.

She said that there was a secret way to get things done, which involved giving bribes or doing sexual favors. But she decided not to do that.

She often used the hashtag #NoSexForWork when sending messages to her colleagues and complaining about things.

However, the committee stated that there was not enough evidence to support her claims.

After her punishment was finished, she would need to say sorry for her remarks before being able to return to her job.

Sarah reacted by getting angry and upset.

Ms Orwoba is currently in New York for a work trip at the Clinton Global Initiative. She mentioned that even though she had brought the matter to court, she still felt doubtful about receiving a fair judgment, and the committee went ahead and released their report.

She claimed that the committee had released its report, even though there was an ongoing legal case, because she had asked for the travel expenses of senators and staff to be made public for a specific time period.

Ms Orwoba said her request made important people in parliament feel very worried and scared.

“She claimed that right after she asked for something, they brought back up the motion to suspend me, which had been stopped before, while she was not there. ”

This politician, who is 37 years old, has been in trouble with her colleagues before. She also works to stop people from feeling ashamed about periods.

In February, she was told to leave parliament because she didn’t follow the dress rules. The reason was a visible spot of blood on her white trouser suit.

At the time, she ignored people who said she was being disrespectful and said accidents can happen. She explained that because she always speaks out against feeling ashamed of periods, she felt she should set an example and take action.