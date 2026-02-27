KENYAN MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY LURING CITIZENS TO FIGHT IN UKRAINE



POLICE in Kenya have arrested a man accused of tricking Kenyans into fighting in Ukraine under the promise of skilled work in Russia. Festus Omwamba was caught in the northern town of Moyale and charged in Nairobi with trafficking 25 Kenyans last year. Authorities say he tried to flee after returning from Russia.





Omwamba was identified by recruits who spoke to The Associated Press, after families began demanding answers about missing relatives sent to the front lines. The Kenyan government says over 1,000 Kenyans were recruited to fight for Russia, at least 89 remain on the battlefield, dozens are hospitalized, 28 are missing, and one has been confirmed dead.





An intelligence report presented to Parliament suggested rogue recruitment agencies colluded with Kenyan and Russian officials to lure recruits. The Russian Embassy denied issuing combat visas, saying foreigners may voluntarily enlist.





For the recruits, the promise of jobs turned into a nightmare. John Kamau, who escaped and sought refuge at Kenya’s embassy in Moscow, says Omwamba ran the visa applications and travel plans.

One recruit explained he was told he’d get a plumbing job, only to have his passport confiscated and be sent to a military camp before hitting the front lines. Omwamba’s arrest marks a major step in Kenya’s effort to stop this dangerous pipeline.



Africanews