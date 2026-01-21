KENYAN MAN SHARES HORROR STORY OF BEING FORCED TO FIGHT IN UKRAINE WAR





A Kenyan man, Duncan Chege, has shared his harrowing experience of being laced into the Russia-Ukraine war after being promised a well-paying job as a driver in Moscow. Chege was among 11 Kenyans who traveled to Russia, only to be taken to a military camp and forced to sign contracts to fight in Ukraine, Kenyan media reported .





Within a month, 10 of his fellow Kenyans were killed in the war, and their families were never informed. Chege survived by pretending to have gone mad and was eventually evacuated from the battlefield.

He escaped with the help of the Kenyan Embassy and returned home with a warning: “No amount of promised money is worth being deceived into a conflict you may never come back from.”