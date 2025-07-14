Kenyan politician, Rigathi Gachagua has opened his party’s office in the USA

Former Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, had gone international with his party.

Known as the leader of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), he opened a DCP party office in Seattle, Washington, United States of America.

This marked the former Vice leader his first international trip since his impeachment in October 2024.

During the opening ceremony, he engaged with Kenyans in the diaspora to discuss national concerns.

His also preached to them his ambition to expand his political influence ahead of the 2027 Kenyan elections.

The event was highlighted by various social media users noted his interactions with the Kenyan community in Seattle.

The race to become the next leader of Kenya is intensifying ahead of the upcoming 2027 general election.

It is evident that Rigathi Gachagua is going all learnths to mark his influence ahead of the election.