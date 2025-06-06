Kenyan President William Ruto says Nigerian men are marrying all the women in Kenya

Intercultural marriages and relationships is meant to bring peace and foster bonds between two different groups. It has become the norm of the day until it’s being overdone as being expressed today.

In a humorous video circulating online, Kenyan President William Ruto, has shared insights into the growing trend of Nigerian men marrying Kenyan women.

The video Ruto humorously expressing concern over what he terms a “brain drain” from Kenya due to these marital unions, suggesting a need to balance the scales.

He also included a personal note about his own daughter’s marriage to a Nigerian. President Ruto specifically mentioned his daughter, June Ruto, who married Dr. Alexander Ezenagu, a Nigerian, in 2021.

This union symbolizes a broader cultural exchange between Kenya and Nigeria, as noted in various online discussions and media reports.

The President’s comments have sparked conversations on social media platforms, with some praising Nigerian men’s perceived qualities such as hard work and dedication to their partners.