Kenyan women pay upto $2,000 for surgery to restore sexual function



By: The Standard



Some women in Kenya are increasingly opting for cosmetic vaginal procedures, with private clinics in Nairobi reporting costs of up to 300,000 Kenyan shillings, or around 2,000 US dollars.





Medical professionals say the procedures, commonly referred to as vaginoplasty and related treatments, are offered following medical assessments and are intended to address physical changes linked to childbirth, ageing, or personal comfort. Treatment may involve multiple sessions, depending on individual needs.





Doctors report a rise in interest in such procedures, particularly among urban, professional women. However, health experts caution that cosmetic surgery should not be viewed as a solution to sexual difficulties, noting that sexual wellbeing is influenced by a combination of physical, psychological and emotional factors.





Specialists also emphasise that women’s bodies naturally vary and that there is no single standard of appearance that should be considered ideal. While some patients may experience improved confidence, doctors warn that the procedures carry potential risks, including infection, pain, scarring and changes in sensation.





Medical practitioners advise women considering cosmetic genital surgery to seek qualified medical advice, fully understand the potential risks and benefits, and make informed decisions based on personal health needs rather than social or cultural pressure.