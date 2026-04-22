Kenyan youths take to the streets to protest rising fuel pump price

Youths across Kenya have taken to the streets in fresh protests over surging fuel prices, with demonstrations reported in parts of Nairobi and other regions amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

The protests, largely driven by young people and mobilised online under the hashtag #RejectFuelPrices, kicked off on Tuesday, April 21, as security forces maintained a heavy presence in the capital.

Authorities had earlier warned that the demonstrations were “unlawful” due to a lack of formal notification, setting the stage for possible confrontations.

Despite the warnings, groups of protesters gathered in the city centre and surrounding areas, with reports of arrests and police attempts to disperse crowds.