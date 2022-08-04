KENYA TO ELECT A NEW PRESIDENT

Kenyans go to the poll in the next four days, reports Political Blogger Yona Musukwa.

As students of politics, development activists and Pan Africanists, we are keenly following the events as they unfold.

As Pan Africanists, Kenya is us, and we are Kenya. If Kenya wins, we win.

A few quick observations from afar are that Kenya, like many other African countries, still suffer from very tribal and elitist politics.

These two tendencies are colonial hangovers. History teaches us that religion, tribalism and elitism was extensively used to divide Africans to perpetuate Africa’s colonisation.

As students of politics, we have seen that the 9th August election is a two horse race, between elitist Raila Odinga and hustler William Ruto.

Between the two, I am supporting William Ruto. I agree with Ruto on so many fronts;

1.William Ruto’s manifesto is a well researched, practical and realistic document.

The manifesto is correctly promising an economic revolution – Bottom Up Economics – an economy that grows from the bottom up and expands the middle class.

This is superior economic logic, unlike the imperialist economic prescriptions of top down economics, where we are cheated that we need FDI to make a lot of money exploiting our natural resources, then we benefit from crumbs falling off their dinner tables.

Those who have paid attention to development economics know that this is nonsensical, It has never worked anywhere in the world.

2. Raila Odinga is too elitist. No ideological standing apart from being privileged and having money.

I dislike elitist tendencies, and their deputy white tendencies of thinking their are superior and clever blacks.

3. Raila Odinga’s close proximity to imperialist forces is also a big turn off. Africa doesn’t need puppet governments if we have to attain economic independence in our life time. What we need is equal and fair relationship with the west – win/win.

4. Ruto is roaring for the poor at the bottom of the economy, who he correctly calls Hustlers. Anyone who roars for the oppressed and historically disadvantaged masses is a comrade of mine.

Therefore, Raila Must Fall!

Good luck to all the Kenyans!

Class Dismissed!