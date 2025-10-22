KENYA’S 3RD PRESIDENT WHO RULED FOR 6 HOURS:



Hezekiah Rabala Ochuka was a Senior Private in the Kenya Air Force who briefly claimed power during a failed coup attempt on August 1, 1982. Born on July 23, 1953, in Nyakach, Kisumu District, Ochuka joined the military in 1976 and rose to the rank of Senior Private Grade-I, one of the lowest in the service.





In the early hours of August 1, 1982, Ochuka led a group of low-ranking Air Force personnel in seizing control of key installations in Nairobi, including the Eastleigh and Embakasi airbases and the Voice of Kenya (VoK) radio station. From the VoK studios, Ochuka announced the overthrow of President Daniel arap Moi’s government and declared himself chairman of the self-styled “People’s Redemption Council.”





The coup was poorly organized and lacked broad support. Many soldiers engaged in looting rather than securing strategic targets, and crucially, the army and General Service Unit (GSU) remained loyal to the government. By mid-morning, loyalist forces had retaken the VoK station and other key positions, effectively quashing the coup within approximately six hours.





Following the failed coup, Ochuka and his deputy, Sergeant Pancras Oteyo Okumu, hijacked a military aircraft and forced the pilot to fly them to Tanzania. Initially granted asylum, they were extradited to Kenya in November 1983 after a political agreement between Presidents Julius Nyerere and Daniel arap Moi. Ochuka was court-martialed, found guilty of treason, and executed by hanging on July 10, 1987, at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.





The 1982 coup attempt had significant repercussions for Kenya. It led to the disbandment of the Kenya Air Force, which was later reconstituted with a new command structure. The event also prompted the government to tighten its grip on power, resulting in increased political repression and the declaration of Kenya as a de jure one-party state later that year.