KENYA’S EX-DEPUTY PRESIDENT GACHAGUA  ALLEGES ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT IN CHURCH ATTACK

KENYA’S EX-DEPUTY PRESIDENT ALLEGES ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT IN CHURCH ATTACK





PROMINENT Kenyan opposition figure Rigathi Gachagua has alleged there was an attempt on his life during a Sunday church service.





Gachagua, who was sacked as deputy president in an impeachment trial in 2024, claimed in an interview with the BBC that rogue police officers “shot at everybody and tear-gassed the church” in Othaya in the central county of Nyeri.





He had previously accused his former ally President William Ruto of ordering the attack but did not provide any evidence. Ruto has not commented but government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura accused Gachagua of staging the attack.





The police said an investigation had been launched, adding that no injuries had been reported.





Reports to the police indicated that a tear-gas canister had been thrown inside St Peters Anglican Church at 11:00 local time (08:00 GMT) disrupting the service.





Several vehicles were reportedly damaged within the church compound, the police added, appealing for witnesses.



Gachagua, a wealthy businessman from the central Mount Kenya area and now a vocal critic of the president, said he was escorted to safety by his security team.





He had posted photos of the incident on X and alleged to the BBC’s Newsday programme that “armed police officers with AK47s and tear gas descended on the church”.





Gachagua said that after he was helped to safety, the attackers set his car on fire and “mercilessly” beat up those gathered outside the church.



The Democracy for the Citizens Party leader said he has not reported the incident to the relevant authorities “because it is the police who attacked us. You cannot report the police to the police”.





On Monday, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said Gachagua had orchestrated the attack himself.



“Those are staged-managed attacks to seek public sympathy and to whip up emotions,” Mwaura told the BBC.





In an earlier press conference, Gachagua dismissed these allegations, asking: “Where can we get access to tear gas?… Where do we get access to AK-47 assault rifles?”





Murkomen said the police chief had promised him that the attackers would be brought to justice.



“Violence anywhere, and least of all in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” the interior minister said in a post on X.





“The police must move without fear or favour and deal decisively with the sponsors and perpetrators of this act without regard to their status in society or political affiliation.”





According to Kenya’s constitution, Gachagua’s conviction by the senate means he cannot hold public office again.





He had pleaded not guilty to 11 charges of which he was found guilty of five, including inciting ethnic divisions and violating his oath of office.





However the politician, popularly known as Riggy G, maintains he will be on the presidential ballot next year as he is appealing and the Supreme Court has not ruled on his impeachment.





Ruto and Gachagua were elected on a joint ticket in 2022 – and the partnership helped Ruto win by marshalling support in Mount Kenya, the heartland of the Kikuyu people who are the largest voting bloc in Kenya.



BBC