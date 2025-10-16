🚨BREAKING: KENYA’S HIGH COURT DECLINES TO HALT THE BURIAL OF FORMER PRIME MINISTER RAILA ODINGA, RULING IT IS IN LINE WITH HIS WISHES





By: Citizen TV Kenya



The High Court of Kenya has declined to stop the burial of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, following a petition filed by Michael Onyango Otieno, a self-described senior member of the Luo community.





Otieno had moved to court under a certificate of urgency, challenging the 72-hour timeline set for the burial of the late opposition leader. He argued that the timeframe was inconsistent with the Luo community’s cultural traditions and therefore unconstitutional.





However, Justice Mwita ruled that the applicant had not demonstrated that the ongoing burial arrangements contradicted the wishes of the deceased. The judge stated that the court could not intervene at this stage and therefore declined to issue conservatory orders.





Justice Mwita directed that the petition be served on the State and Lee Funeral Home, scheduling the matter for directions on October 23, 2025.





In his petition, Otieno seeks a declaration that the burial of the late Raila Odinga within 72 hours violates Article 44 of Kenya’s Constitution, which protects the right to participate in cultural life and practices of one’s choice.





He contends that the arrangements fail to consider Odinga’s deep connection to Luo cultural traditions—particularly tero yuak, a mourning ritual regarded as essential for the burial of men of Luo descent.



“The rushed burial denies the Luo community across Africa an opportunity to give the late Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga a befitting send-off,” the petitioner argued, describing Odinga as “a man who revered his culture throughout his 80 years of life—both as a statesman and a revered political icon.”





Otieno further claimed that the burial timeline undermines the constitutional right of cultural expression and participation guaranteed under Article 44(1) and (2), which ensures that every person and community has the freedom to practice and preserve their cultural and linguistic heritage.