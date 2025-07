Kenya’s President William Ruto has ordered police to sh00t protesters targeting businesses in the legs, ensuring they are incapacitated but not kill£d.





“Anyone caught burning another person’s business or property should be sh0t in the leg, hospitalised, and later taken to court. Don’t kïll them, but ensure their legs are br0ken,” the president said.





The UN and human rights groups have accused the police of using excessive force in the recent wave of anti-government protests.