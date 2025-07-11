Kenya’s President William Ruto order police to shoot protesters in the legs so they get incapacitated and not killed

On July 9, 2025, Kenya’s President William Ruto issued a controversial directive ordering police to shoot protesters targeting businesses in the legs to incapacitate them without causing fatal injuries.

The statement, made during a speech in Nairobi, comes in response to the escalating anti-government protests that have rocked the country, resulting in significant violence and property damage.

“Anyone caught burning another person’s business or property should be shot in the leg, hospitalized, and later taken to court. Don’t kill them, but ensure their legs are broken,” Ruto declared.

The directive follows deadly clashes during the Saba Saba protests on July 7, 2025, which marked the 35th anniversary of Kenya’s pro-democracy movement.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) reported 31 deaths, over 100 injuries, and 532 arrests during Monday’s demonstrations, which spread across 17 of Kenya’s 47 counties.

Protesters, largely led by Gen Z youth, chanted “Ruto must go” and “wantam” (meaning “one term”), demanding the president’s resignation over issues including economic stagnation, corruption, and police brutality.

The United Nations and human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, have condemned the Kenyan police for using excessive force, citing the use of live ammunition, rubber bullets, tear gas, and water cannons.

Ruto defended the police actions, labeling attacks on security forces and businesses as a “declaration of war” and accusing political rivals, of orchestrating the unrest to overthrow his government.

“This country will not be destroyed by a few people who are impatient and who want a change of government using unconstitutional means,” he said, urging opponents to wait for the 2027 elections.

Opposition leaders have accused Ruto’s administration of deploying unmarked police vehicles to transport armed gangs to opposition strongholds, calling for a boycott of businesses linked to the government.