Kenya’s Ruto embraces rivals to shore up support

Kenya’s President William Ruto has incorporated even more opposition figures to his cabinet in a move seen as trying to solidifying his hold on power amidst increasing criticism of his administration.

Ruto recently reached out to his rival and predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta in a surprise meeting that came months after he had brought into government allies of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Kenyatta had backed Odinga against Ruto in the closely fought 2022 election.

He said he had decided to work with his former rivals to promote national unity as well as “build bridges” and create “more synergy” in his government.

But analysts see the inclusion of the opposition as a strategy to address the unpopularity of his government, especially in the key central Kenya region that has become hostile following the recent impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua as deputy president.

Anger at Ruto’s government climaxed in June when momentous anti-tax protests erupted, forcing him to retract a controversial finance bill that included more tax increases.

In the two years since Ruto became president, taxes on salaries have gone up, the sales tax on fuel has doubled and people are also paying a new housing levy and health insurance tax that is yet to benefit many Kenyans.

Ruto says the taxes were needed to pay the debts he inherited from Kenyatta.

In July, Ruto dismissed nearly his entire cabinet in an attempt to end the deadly protests that had exposed a deep rift between him and his then deputy, Gachagua.

He then announced a new cabinet, giving four posts to Odinga’s allies – including the powerful finance and energy ministries.

But Ruto’s presidency was then thrown into another crisis following the impeachment of his deputy in October.

Allies of the pair have since been engaged in a series of public spats.

Ruto and Gachagua were elected on a joint ticket two years ago – and the partnership helped Ruto win by marshalling support in Mount Kenya, the heartland of the Kikuyu people who are the largest voting bloc in Kenya.

Kenyatta, who has kept away from active politics since the end of his term in 2022, also comes from the populous region.

Aware of the potential political consequences of Gachagua’s impeachment ahead of the 2027 elections, Ruto last week visited his Kenyatta at his rural Ichaweri home in central Kiambu county.

Although Kenyatta said there was nothing out of the ordinary about the meeting, three of his allies were named in Ruto’s cabinet barely 10 days later.

On Thursday, President Ruto named Mutahi Kagwe, who served as health minister under Kenyatta, to take charge of the agriculture ministry.

He also nominated former local governors Lee Kinyanjui and William Kabogo, both close allies of Kenyatta, to the trade and communication ministries respectively.

The three nominees, who are awaiting parliamentary approval, come from the Mt Kenya region.

Their nomination is seen as Ruto’s strategy to assuage the region that has become hostile to the president and his allies. The president has hardly visited Mt Kenya since Gachagua was ousted.

“It was meant to counter the political damage caused in central Kenya after Gachagua’s impeachment,” political analyst Herman Manyora told the BBC.

Sports Minister Kipchumba Murkomen, a trusted ally of Ruto, was moved to the powerful position of interior minister in the mini-reshuffle that saw two ministers sacked.

Once approved, the three cabinet nominees will join four members of Odinga’s ODM party, who have been part of Ruto’s “broad-based” government since July. That means opposition parties now have a third of the 21 cabinet ministers.

Ruto has also appointed opposition members to head several state agencies, including the revenue department.

Meanwhile Odinga has come under heavy criticism, especially from the young people behind the June protests, who accuse him of betrayal. He insists that he only “donated” experts to help the president stabilise and “save” the country.

However, Ruto still faces intense scrutiny over public sector service delivery and alleged human rights violations, including widespread arrests and abductions during the protests.

Some young people have voiced opposition to the unity government and have been sharing the hashtag #RutoMustGo.

They said a deal between the rival political camps would only benefit leaders but not the population.

Church leaders, who were Ruto’s most ardent supporters during the 2022 elections, have also been expressing displeasure about his style of leadership.

A recent survey by the Mzalendo Trust showed the high cost of living and unemployment were driving public dissatisfaction against Ruto’s administration.

Ruto has hit back, blaming fake news for contributing to his unpopularity, describing those opposing his projects as filled with “evil spirits”.

According to Mr Manyora, the coming together of top political leaders in the country might make people even angrier, and encourage them to protest against Ruto’s government.

“It is an attempt to assemble political dynasties, big boys coming together to cover each other’s back and gang against the people of Kenya which might make things worse for Ruto,” Manyora added.

Ruto rose to the presidency promising to improve the lives of Kenya’s poor – especially young people he nicknamed “hustlers” – fighting what he regarded as an attempt by two of Kenya’s biggest dynasties – the Kenyattas and Odingas – to hang on to power.

However, some of those Kenyans who had hoped for a new political era are starting to lose hope.