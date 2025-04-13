Keri Hilson Admits She Regrets Dissing Beyoncé: ‘I Felt I Had No Choice’

Keri Hilson has come clean about dissing Beyoncé on 2009 single “Turnin Me On (Remix)”.

On the controversial song, Hilson took a blatant shot at Bey, singing: “Your vision cloudy if you think that you’re the best / You can dance, she can sing / But she need to move it to the left, left.”

Speaking on The Breakfast Club, the “Knock Me Down” singer, revealed that she did not actually write the song: “It’s a regret. But not in the way people think. That’s a song I actually didn’t write. Those are not my words.”

Hilson discussed her initial reaction to the lyric, which as penned by Ester Dean: “Automatically, I was like, ‘I’m not saying that.’ That was my position. I’m an athlete. I am competitive. But I’m not nasty, I’m a finesse player. I don’t look at things like that.”

She then claimed that producer Polow Da Don forced her into singing it: “I tried to fight him on it and I began writing my own. But he — I want to be careful with the word I use — it was quite forceful… The mistake that I made was not continuing to fight. But I was in tears, I was crying, I was adamant that I did not want to do that.”

Hilson added: “My album wasn’t out yet, I was told it’s not coming out if you don’t do this. I was super young. I felt I had no choice. I’m still protecting everyone involved. I’ve been eating that for years.”

Since Hilson’s comments, Dean has also come forward and apologized for the lyric.

She wrote on Instagram: “I see how it hurt people, especially women, and I take full accountability.”



Back in 2021, Hilson revealed that she and Bey had a conversation about the song:“ I feel like she understood what happened, what had transpired and there was a bit of healing in that moment when we met. I take her as a very intuitive kind of soul, as am I. She’s amazing. I’ve always felt that way, that’s the truth of the matter, but no one will believe that.”

Polow Da Don has not yet commented on the claims.