KETTY NANYANGWE EMERGES AS OVERALL PREFERRED CANDIDATE FOR LUSAKA MAYORAL POSITION

May 11, 2026

By Staff Reporter

Aspiring Lusaka Mayor Ketty Nanyangwe has emerged as the overall preferred candidate for the Lusaka mayoral position following growing endorsements from UPND party members and community structures across several constituencies in the province.

Her works and campaign continues to gain momentum as supporters rally behind her leadership, experience, and commitment to the party’s development agenda.

Support for Ms. Nanyangwe has reportedly been endorsed in Makeni, Roma, Mandevu, Kanyama, Matero, Chawama, Kabwata, and Munali, where many UPND members have expressed confidence in her leadership abilities, grassroots connection, and experience in local governance.

Party structures backing her candidature have described Ms. Nanyangwe as a loyal and dedicated UPND member who understands the party’s history, vision, grassroots expectations, and the development agenda of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Supporters believe her experience serving as Deputy Mayor has positioned her well to effectively manage the affairs of the city and respond to the developmental needs of Lusaka residents.

Many within the party say her administrative experience and understanding of council operations give her an advantage in the race.

Speaking during various engagements with party members, supporters said Ms. Nanyangwe has consistently demonstrated commitment to public service and community development. They noted that her leadership style has helped strengthen her relationship with both party officials and ordinary citizens.

Political observers within the party have also pointed to her growing influence among youths and women, describing her campaign as one steadily attracting wider support ahead of the party’s adoption process.