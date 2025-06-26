Key charges dropped against Diddy ahead of closing arguments



Federal prosecutors have dropped several charges against American music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, including attempted kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding sex trafficking, as his high-profile trial approaches its final phase.





The decision, made to simplify jury instructions before closing arguments, narrows the scope of the racketeering conspiracy count but leaves Combs facing serious allegations.





Combs, 55, still faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.



Prosecutors allege he led a criminal enterprise that used his business empire, including Bad Boy Entertainment, to facilitate crimes such as forced labor, bribery, and drug offenses.





The sex trafficking charge centers on claims involving his former girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, and another woman identified as “Jane.”





The defense maintains Combs’ innocence, arguing that any sexual activities were consensual and part of a “swinger lifestyle,” not a criminal operation.





Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in custody as the trial, which has gripped public attention, heads toward a verdict.





Closing arguments are expected to begin shortly, with the outcome poised to impact the entertainment industry and Combs’ legacy.