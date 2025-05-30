KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THE GOVERNMENT-MEDIA ENGAGEMENT HELD BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON HON. CORNELIUS MWEETWA MP, TODAY.





1. Government Urges CSOs to Submit Alternative Proposals on Bill No. 7



• Call for Constructive Engagement:



Government has invited Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to propose refined and alternative provisions to Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7, 2025, instead of simply demanding its withdrawal.





• Inclusive Consultation Process:



Government emphasized the amendment process is consultative and inclusive, engaging citizens, traditional leaders, the church, student bodies, labor movements, and political entities.





• Financial Justification:



Over K300 million has been lost through by-elections in the past three years—mostly at the local level. The bill aims to reduce this cost and redirect funds to key areas such as:





• Free education

• University student meal allowances

• Constituency Development Fund (CDF)

• No Political Advantage to President Hichilema:



Government dismissed claims that the bill benefits the President politically, stating it contains no provisions that affect the 2026 elections.





• Delimitation is a Constitutional Requirement:



The planned constituency delimitation exercise is not political but required by the Constitution after every 10 years, and Zambia has now completed that cycle.





2. Government Dismisses Claims on EU, UK Visa Refund Demands



• Clarification on Misinformation:



Government categorically denied social media claims that President Hichilema demanded visa fee refunds from the EU or UK for rejected Zambian applicants.





• No Official Statement Issued:



Neither the President nor any government official has made such demands.





• Call for Caution:



Citizens were urged to verify information through official and credible sources to avoid spreading misinformation.





• Diplomatic Commitment Reaffirmed:



Zambia remains committed to maintaining strong, respectful relations with all international partners, including the EU and UK.





Conclusion:



The government reiterated its commitment to transparency, constructive dialogue, and constitutional integrity, while warning against misinformation that may mislead the public or jeopardize international relations.



