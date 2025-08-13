KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM ZAMBIA’S 15TH CABINET MEETING – HELD ON 11TH AUGUST 2025





1. Maize & Mealie Meal Exports



• Government approved the export of over 501,000 MT of surplus maize and mealie meal following a bumper harvest, with safeguards to protect national food security and opportunities for Zambian transporters.





2. Wonderful Group Industrial Park



• Land in Chilanga owned by Wonderful Group was declared an Industrial Park, expected to attract US$2.45 billion in investment, create 9,650 jobs, reduce imports of fertiliser and glass, and feed surplus power into the national grid.





3. Golden Baobab MFEZ Expansion



• The Golden Baobab Multi-Facility Economic Zone in Kafue was expanded to 424 hectares, with projected investment of US$300 million, over 2,000 jobs, and manufacturing for local and export markets.





4. National Corporate Governance Code



• Cabinet adopted the National Corporate Governance Code to improve ethical and governance standards in public and private institutions.





5. Zambia Law Development Commission



• Thirteen commissioners appointed to the Zambia Law Development Commission to drive law reform, codify unwritten laws, and translate legislation into local languages.





6. Tourism Sector Growth



• Tourism sector growth saw international arrivals rise from 554,290 in 2021 to over 2.19 million in 2024; domestic tourism more than doubled due to visa waivers, marketing support, and cultural promotion.





7. Zambia–Botswana Disaster Management MoU



• Zambia signed a disaster risk management MoU with Botswana to boost preparedness, infrastructure, and regional cooperation.





8. Legislative Approvals



• Housing Bill, 2025 to regulate housing and tackle the 3.3 million-unit deficit.

• Road Traffic (Honorary Inspectors) Regulations, 2025 to strengthen traffic law enforcement.

• Workers Compensation (Funeral Expenses) Order, 2025 making funeral reimbursements a legal right.

• Pneumoconiosis Fees Amendment, 2025 to sustain occupational health services.



