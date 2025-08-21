KEY TAKEAWAYS: ISRAEL REOPENS EMBASSY IN ZAMBIA
• Presidential Diplomacy at Work:
The reopening of Israel’s embassy in Lusaka is directly credited to President Hakainde Hichilema’s 2023 State Visit to Israel, where he signed the General Framework Agreement of Cooperation.
• Revival After Five Decades:
The embassy’s reopening comes more than 50 years after its closure, marking a historic milestone in Zambia–Israel relations.
• Strategic Partnerships:
The renewed diplomatic presence will consolidate cooperation in trade, agriculture, science and technology, health, climate change, and cultural exchange.
• Global Recognition of Zambia’s Leadership:
Foreign Minister Sa’ar praised Zambia for rekindling relations, describing the embassy’s reopening as “a new chapter rooted in common interests, shared values and ancient traditions based on the Holy Bible.
• Historical Context:
Relations between Zambia and Israel date back to 1964 under President Kenneth Kaunda, now revitalized under President Hichilema’s leadership.
• Shared Vision for the Future:
Israel emphasized its resilience and readiness to share knowledge and expertise with Zambia, while reaffirming Africa as a cornerstone of its 2025 foreign policy agenda.
• Diplomatic Hub:
Israeli Ambassador Ofra Farhi celebrated the milestone, noting the embassy will serve as a platform to enhance collaboration across multiple sectors.
