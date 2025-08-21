KEY TAKEAWAYS: ISRAEL REOPENS EMBASSY IN ZAMBIA





• Presidential Diplomacy at Work:



The reopening of Israel’s embassy in Lusaka is directly credited to President Hakainde Hichilema’s 2023 State Visit to Israel, where he signed the General Framework Agreement of Cooperation.





• Revival After Five Decades:



The embassy’s reopening comes more than 50 years after its closure, marking a historic milestone in Zambia–Israel relations.





• Strategic Partnerships:



The renewed diplomatic presence will consolidate cooperation in trade, agriculture, science and technology, health, climate change, and cultural exchange.





• Global Recognition of Zambia’s Leadership:



Foreign Minister Sa’ar praised Zambia for rekindling relations, describing the embassy’s reopening as “a new chapter rooted in common interests, shared values and ancient traditions based on the Holy Bible.





• Historical Context:



Relations between Zambia and Israel date back to 1964 under President Kenneth Kaunda, now revitalized under President Hichilema’s leadership.





• Shared Vision for the Future:



Israel emphasized its resilience and readiness to share knowledge and expertise with Zambia, while reaffirming Africa as a cornerstone of its 2025 foreign policy agenda.





• Diplomatic Hub:



Israeli Ambassador Ofra Farhi celebrated the milestone, noting the embassy will serve as a platform to enhance collaboration across multiple sectors.



