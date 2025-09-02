KEY TAKEAWAYS: KAMBITA PRAISES UPND’S ECONOMIC RECOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS



ECONOMIC RECOVERY & DEBT RESTRUCTURING





• President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership described as “remarkable” in stabilizing the economy and restructuring debt.

• Enactment of the Public Debt Management Act created fiscal space, freeing resources for social sectors.

• Budget credibility restored, with spending aligned to approved allocations and clear policy direction to boost production and investment.





PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS (PPPS)



• Government promoting PPPs to drive infrastructure growth.

• Key projects include the Lusaka–Ndola Dual Carriageway and the Mutanda–Kasempa Road, expected to be commissioned soon.





SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT & CDF IMPACT



*The Constituency Development Fund (CDF) highlighted as a “game changer.”

*Achievements in Zambezi East include:

*15 classroom blocks with desks, 8 health centres, and recruitment of 600+ teachers.

*K1.7m invested per classroom block and K1.2m per health post.

*17,000 benefiting from social cash transfers, plus 14,000 additional drought-period beneficiaries.

*1,200 residents gained skills, 1,359 pupils in boarding schools, 153 loans issued, and 239 clubs granted support.





LOCAL INFRASTRUCTURE & EQUIPMENT



• Acquisition of critical equipment: water bowser, excavator, and grader for township road rehabilitation.

• Construction of two market shelters to support local commerce.

• Assurance given for a new district hospital, replacing the one built in 1939, and plans for a university and teaching hospital.





GOVERNANCE & ACCOUNTABILITY



• Emphasis on media engagement in budget sessions to understand policy direction.

• Clarification that FIC report figures are cumulative across administrations, not just UPND.

• Criticism of past misuse of Eurobond funds in the railway sector, stressing the need for accountability.





OVERALL MESSAGE



• UPND government credited with swift debt restructuring, enhanced service delivery, and meaningful investments in education, health, and infrastructure.

• Kambita underscores progress while urging continued transparency and accountability.



