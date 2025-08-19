KEY TAKEAWAYS: KANSANSHI MINE S3 EXPANSION LAUNCH
• US$1.3 Billion Investment:
First Quantum Minerals (FQM) launches the Kansanshi Mine S3 Expansion Project, one of the largest single investments in Zambia’s history.
• Extended Mine Life:
The project will extend the lifespan of Zambia’s largest copper mine by 20 years.
• Boost to Copper Production:
Expansion supports government’s ambition of producing 3 million tonnes of copper annually.
• Support for Small Businesses:
Already benefiting 500+ Zambian-owned SMEs, enhancing local participation in the mining supply chain.
• Economic Turnaround:
President Hichilema cites a stable kwacha, declining inflation, positive GDP growth, and debt restructuring as signs of recovery.
• Mining Revenues for Development:
FQM recognized as Zambia’s largest taxpayer; contributions fund national initiatives such as free education and upcoming road projects (Mutanda–Kasempa, Solwezi–Kipushi, Solwezi–Chavuma).
• Artisanal Mining Reform:
Government to formalize artisanal mining with training, structured markets, and a dedicated budget line in the next national budget.
• Environmental & Community Protection:
President insists that investment must benefit communities and safeguard the environment.
• Tribute to Visionary Leadership:
A moment of silence observed for the late Philip Pascall, FQM co-founder, recognized for his enduring legacy in Zambia.
• Symbol of Renewal:
President declares Zambia is “back in the champion’s league,” with the project marking a defining moment for growth and opportunity.
