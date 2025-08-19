KEY TAKEAWAYS: KANSANSHI MINE S3 EXPANSION LAUNCH

• US$1.3 Billion Investment:

First Quantum Minerals (FQM) launches the Kansanshi Mine S3 Expansion Project, one of the largest single investments in Zambia’s history.



• Extended Mine Life:

The project will extend the lifespan of Zambia’s largest copper mine by 20 years.



• Boost to Copper Production:

Expansion supports government’s ambition of producing 3 million tonnes of copper annually.


• Support for Small Businesses:

Already benefiting 500+ Zambian-owned SMEs, enhancing local participation in the mining supply chain.



• Economic Turnaround:

President Hichilema cites a stable kwacha, declining inflation, positive GDP growth, and debt restructuring as signs of recovery.


• Mining Revenues for Development:

FQM recognized as Zambia’s largest taxpayer; contributions fund national initiatives such as free education and upcoming road projects (Mutanda–Kasempa, Solwezi–Kipushi, Solwezi–Chavuma).



• Artisanal Mining Reform:

Government to formalize artisanal mining with training, structured markets, and a dedicated budget line in the next national budget.



• Environmental & Community Protection:

President insists that investment must benefit communities and safeguard the environment.



• Tribute to Visionary Leadership:

A moment of silence observed for the late Philip Pascall, FQM co-founder, recognized for his enduring legacy in Zambia.



• Symbol of Renewal:

President declares Zambia is “back in the champion’s league,” with the project marking a defining moment for growth and opportunity.

