KEY TAKEAWAYS: KANSANSHI MINE S3 EXPANSION LAUNCH





• US$1.3 Billion Investment:



First Quantum Minerals (FQM) launches the Kansanshi Mine S3 Expansion Project, one of the largest single investments in Zambia’s history.





• Extended Mine Life:



The project will extend the lifespan of Zambia’s largest copper mine by 20 years.





• Boost to Copper Production:



Expansion supports government’s ambition of producing 3 million tonnes of copper annually.





• Support for Small Businesses:



Already benefiting 500+ Zambian-owned SMEs, enhancing local participation in the mining supply chain.





• Economic Turnaround:



President Hichilema cites a stable kwacha, declining inflation, positive GDP growth, and debt restructuring as signs of recovery.





• Mining Revenues for Development:



FQM recognized as Zambia’s largest taxpayer; contributions fund national initiatives such as free education and upcoming road projects (Mutanda–Kasempa, Solwezi–Kipushi, Solwezi–Chavuma).





• Artisanal Mining Reform:



Government to formalize artisanal mining with training, structured markets, and a dedicated budget line in the next national budget.





• Environmental & Community Protection:



President insists that investment must benefit communities and safeguard the environment.





• Tribute to Visionary Leadership:



A moment of silence observed for the late Philip Pascall, FQM co-founder, recognized for his enduring legacy in Zambia.





• Symbol of Renewal:



President declares Zambia is “back in the champion’s league,” with the project marking a defining moment for growth and opportunity.



UPND MT