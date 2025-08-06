KEY TAKEAWAYS ON GOVERNMENT’S PURSUIT OF IMF EXTENSION TO SUSTAIN FINANCIAL AND ECONOMIC STABILITY





1.Government Seeks IMF Programme Extension:



The Zambian Government is pushing for a one-year extension of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF)-supported programme, signaling continued commitment to economic reform and financial discipline.





2.Confidence in Economic Management:



Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane says maintaining the IMF Programme demonstrates the Government’s prudence and reassures international partners of Zambia’s fiscal responsibility.





3.Financial Support at Stake:



The extension of the IMF arrangement is tied to US$145 million in funding. More broadly, staying in the programme safeguards budget support from other key partners such as the World Bank, African Development Bank, and European Union, totaling up to K4 billion for the 2026 budget.





4.Debt Situation ‘Under Control:



Dr. Musokotwane reaffirmed that Zambia is no longer in a debt crisis, with international reserves rising from US$2 billion in 2021 to over US$4.5 billion in 2025, offering financial stability against future shocks.





5.Focus on Public Services Over Political Spending:



The Minister emphasized that IMF support has helped redirect public resources to vital sectors such as education and health, distancing the current administration from past mismanagement characterized by wasteful political spending.





6.Drought and Debt Recovery as Justification:



The decision to seek an extension is also backed by the country’s recent challenges, particularly the impact of drought and the ongoing recovery from a debt crisis, underlining the need for consistent financial support.





7.Political Messaging of Stability and Reform:



The remarks reinforce the UPND Government’s narrative of restoring macroeconomic stability, attracting investor confidence, and prioritizing long-term national interests over short-term political gains.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM