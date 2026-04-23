Khamenei rejects talks extension, shuts down negotiations under current conditions

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Khamenei rejects talks extension, shuts down negotiations under current conditions

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has firmly opposed any extension of negotiations with the United States under current conditions.



A senior Iranian lawmaker revealed that Khamenei rejects talks conducted under pressure and threats, calling them ineffective and harmful to national sovereignty.



The stance signals a hardline position in Tehran, reducing chances for near-term diplomatic progress.



The development comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an open-ended extension of the ceasefire, awaiting Iran’s response.

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