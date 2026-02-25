Khamenei reportedly targeted as Iran denies attack, dozens claimed dead or arrested





Iranian authorities and opposition sources are issuing sharply conflicting accounts following alleged clashes near the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.





The exiled Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK) claims it carried out an armed operation near the Motahari Complex, saying around 100 Iranian security agents were killed or detained during the fighting.





Iranian state media has rejected the claim, insisting no such attack occurred and stating that routine patrol arrests were falsely presented as a major confrontation.





The situation remains unverified, and independent confirmation has not been provided as tensions and protests continue inside the country.