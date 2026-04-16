Khloé Kardashian drags former NBA star Lamar Odom over ‘f–ked up’ claim he married her for fame

Khloé Kardashian has said she is “beyond done” with ex-husband Lamar Odom after claims surfaced that he married her for fame.

The controversy stems from the Netflix documentary Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom, where a friend of Odom alleged the former basketball star once said he married Kardashian in 2009 to “better his future” through her connections

Speaking on her podcast Khloé in Wonderland, Kardashian did not hold back, calling the claim “insane” and expressing frustration over her involvement in the project.

“You’re asking me to be in your documentary and behind the scenes, you and your friends are all saying you were with me just for fame? That’s some f–ked up s–t. I feel so dumb. I spent hours and time doing this documentary as a favor. I’m not paid one penny,” she said.

She also accused Odom of “insinuating [she’s] a liar” and attempting to “discredit” her, particularly regarding his recovery after his near-fatal overdose in 2015.

“For years, he was singing my praises… You’re not now gonna s–t on me and play in my face because you don’t like the reaction and the response from the public,” Kardashian added. “He’s trying to sort of slander me a little, which frustrates me.”

The reality star further criticised Odom for what she described as “violating” behaviour, referencing his past decision to display a s3x doll modelled after her, which she labelled “gross” and attention-seeking.

She also questioned his lack of accountability in the documentary, saying: “Your overdose was 11 years ago. You’re telling me you’ve got nothing positive to show at the end of your documentary?”

The pair were married from 2009 to 2016 and had a highly publicised relationship, including a reality show together. Despite their split in 2013, Kardashian supported Odom through his health crisis before their divorce was finalised.

While Odom has acknowledged past mistakes and recently revealed he is nearing 60 days sober, the latest fallout suggests tensions between the former couple remain unresolved.