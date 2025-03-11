Khloé Kardashian Says She Lets Her Daughter True Believe She’s Still Married To Tristan

Khloé Kardashian is navigating parenthood with a gentle touch, even if it means letting her daughter True Thompson hold onto a sweet misunderstanding.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder shared that her 6-year-old believes she and her ex, Tristan Thompson, are still married—and for the moment, Khloé’s okay with that.

Chatting with her best friend Malika Haqq, Khloé opened up about why she hasn’t corrected True just yet.

“That’s what I wanna teach her,” she said earnestly. “Get married, have kids.”

For Khloé, letting True cling to this idea feels like the “right thing to do” for now—a way to pass down the traditional values she holds dear, hoping her daughter might one day dream of a wedding before a family.

In a confessional, Khloé admitted she’ll set the record straight “when she’s older.” For now, though, she’s shielding her kids from grown-up messes.

“Right now, I believe you do things for your kids because kids should not be involved in adult problems,” she explained. Still, there’s a pang of unease.

True and her 2-year-old brother, Tatum, see their parents’ dynamic and assume it’s what marriage looks like—a thought that “bothers” Khloé. “Oh, you’re married to someone and they don’t live with you,” she mused, imagining their perspective. “And you never have to kiss them or you don’t sleep in the same bed together.”

Khloé’s history with Tristan is no secret—a rollercoaster of love, heartbreak, and headlines that began in 2016. They weathered multiple cheating scandals, only to call it quits for good in 2021 after Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he and Khloé were expecting Tatum via surrogate.

Despite the pain, Khloé’s heart hasn’t hardened. “I would love for them to see love and affection and romance,” she said of her kids. “I do want them to have that.”

Earlier in 2024, Khloé told viewers she hadn’t been on a date since splitting with Tristan—a dry spell she’s now breaking. “I’m doing things, but I’m not on Hinge, I’m not on Raya,” she assured Haqq in the episode, hinting at a quiet optimism about finding love again. She dreams of a future where her kids witness her with a husband, not just for her sake, but for theirs—to show them what a loving partnership can be.

For now, Khloé’s balancing her kids’ innocence with her own healing, letting True’s belief linger like a tender placeholder. It’s not forever, but it’s enough for today.